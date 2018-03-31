Union’s centenary folk museum takeover event set for May

For one weekend only, visitors to the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum can experience the farming reality of their grandparents as the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) takes over the venue.

The UFU will take visitors back 100 years to when the organisation was first established in a special event commemorating the sector’s heritage.

Activities planned for the May Day weekend include: a sheepdog trial; a ploughing demonstration with horses; farming-themed craft activities for children; and a family trail around the museum.

There will also be tug of war friendly matches between Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster teams and traditional games for all the family to have a go at.

UFU president Barclay Bell said: “This is a special year for the union as we take time to acknowledge 100 years of helping farmers across Northern Ireland and promoting our industry through lobbying.

“In addition to the normal displays and exhibitions the museum runs, there will be special activities to entertain and, perhaps for younger visitors, educate them on farming techniques used in the past.

The Ulster Folk and Transport Museum is the perfect location to celebrate with their wonderfully maintained rural area with conserved yards and farmhouses showing how farmers lived and worked in the past.

“This weekend is an opportunity for members to come along with their families and enjoy a day out. As the museum will still be open to the public, it will also increase awareness of the work of the union to a wider audience.”

What to expect

As part of the centenary fundraising effort for Air Ambulance NI, it is hoped the reserve helicopter will be on site.

Members are also encouraged to ‘Bake off for Take off’ and bring homemade breads, cakes and sweet items that will be sold in aid of the charity.

There will also be horse and cart rides available to take visitors around the museum for a small donation.

UFU members are reminded to bring their membership cards with them to avail of the two-for-one entry offer.