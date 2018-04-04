Temperatures to drop to -4° in places tonight

Temperatures are expected to plummet once more tonight, but milder conditions are expected over the coming days, according to Met Eireann.

The next few days will be mixed with rain or showers for the most part. It will become milder by the weekend, however, with temperatures rising into the mid-teens in parts.

This morning persistent rain will continue in the east and south-east with localized flooding, according to the meteorological office. Rain will clear this afternoon, but cloud and drizzle will linger along the east coast for a time.

It will be brighter to the west with sunny spells and well-scattered showers in Ulster and Connacht. Today’s temperatures will peak at 6° to 9° with fresh, gusty northerly winds.

Met Eireann forecasts a very cold night tonight with calm and clear conditions. Frost and icy patches will also develop, with lowest temperatures of -4° to 0°.

Drying conditions will be poor due to generally unsettled conditions with frequent episodes of rain.

Meanwhile, spraying conditions overall will be generally poor due to the unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain.

Most soils are saturated at the moment, with poorly-drained and some moderately-drained soils waterlogged, especially in Munster and south Leinster.

Conditions will likely remain the same or deteriorate further at times this week, with heavy rain and showers expected over the coming few days.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Thursday) morning will start off dry and bright with frost gradually clearing. In the afternoon, rain will develop in the south-west and will spread across Munster and Connacht in the evening.

Highest temperatures will max out at 9° or 10°, with south-east winds gradually increasing fresh to strong and gusty.

This wet and windy weather will gradually move up from the south-west, where it will be heavy and persistent, Met Eireann says.

Parts of the east and north-east, however, may escape the rain until later. Lowest temperatures will drop back to 3° to 7° in fresh to strong southeast winds.

Friday

Further spells of wet and windy weather will continue into Friday with spot flooding, Met Eireann warns.

The rain will break up into sunny spells and showers into the afternoon, gradually clearing away northwards.