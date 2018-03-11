Kanturk Mart on song for ‘Rearing for Rickie’ fundraiser

Renowned musician Liam O’Connor will entertain at the ‘Rearing for Rickie’ fundraising auction in Kanturk Mart, Co. Cork, on Friday, March 23 at 7:00pm.

The fundraising project has been organised by Kanturk Co-Operative Mart in conjunction with the Rickie Healy Appeal.

It is being held to raise money for Rickie Healy of Crossfield, Ballyclough, Mallow, who suffered serious spinal injuries in a swimming accident while holidaying in Spain with friends in July 2017.

Rickie is from a dairy farming background and the fundraising campaign has been organised to offset ongoing medical expenses.

Caroline O’Connell, one of event organisers, said that the auction of over 50 weanlings is shaping up to be an entertaining night out.

“A large variety of unmissable auction items has been added to the night.

Advertisement

“They include: a fishing trip to Lough Corrib, Galway; hunting trips in the UK and Ireland; a men’s rugby jersey signed by the current Irish team; two premium tickets to Ed Sheeran; Biocel dairy hygiene products; a load of straw; and flat racing breeches signed by 15 world class jockeys including Franki Dettori.

There will be a raffle, entertainment, refreshments and promotional stands at the event.

The response has been encouraging, according to Caroline. “The idea behind the initiative was to approach a variety of businesses, asking them to sponsor the purchase of a weanling,” she said.

It was called after the company’s name, introduced across social media and reared by a local farmer who covers the costs until the auction on March 23.