‘Harmful’: Gardai issue warning following animal medicine theft

Gardai in Thurles have issued a warning to the public in relation to a batch of medicines which was stolen during the course of a burglary.

The burglary took place in the Thurles area last Saturday, March 24, 2018 – during which a number of animal sedatives were stolen, Gardai have confirmed.

Investigating Gardai have warned that these sedatives are harmful if used for human consumption.

According to An Garda Siochana, examples of the stolen products are: Dolethal; Euthanimal; and Chanazine.

Any person with information or who may have come across these products is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on: 0504-25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Alternatively, anyone with information can call into any Garda station around the country.

Vigilance

Yesterday, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) rural affairs chairman Seamus Sherlock warned farmers to remain vigilant to rural crime and robberies.

He said: “Just because we’re coming into the summer doesn’t mean that we can slacken off on being vigilant.

“Prevention is still better than cure, so we’d be urging farmers to take a look at their own farm; take a look at what they could do to improve the security of their farm because, let’s face it, once the weather comes good lads will be out working the land, shaking manure and getting ready for silage.

We’d urge farmers to be very security conscious around the farm; not to be leaving gates and sheds open.

“It’s not easy to come up with ways of stopping these thefts but if every farmer had better quality locks, and maybe CCTV, if at all possible,” Sherlock said.