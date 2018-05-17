Grass & Muck 2018 draws to a close: See the highlights…

AgriLand was at Grass & Muck today; the sprawling machinery event drew to a close this evening.

Visitors enjoyed bright, clear skies and even – dare it be said – warm sunshine.

The body behind the event – the FTMTA (Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association) – can heave a sigh of relief, though it’s still a hive of activity on-site. Some machines are now being loaded – in readiness for the long journey ahead.

Of course, much of the larger equipment will remain at the venue – Gurteen College – for another day or two.

Yesterday evening, we brought you a gallery of preview pictures – showing what awaited the hoards of people that travelled to the midlands site today.

Here, we bring you a round-up of pictures taken on-site today – providing a further flavour of what was there.

Old-school highlights

While virtually all of the equipment at today’s event was new – or practically new – there were some old-school machines vying for a slice of the action.

For example, there were eye-catching (Fiat/Fiatagri) 110-90s on-site. The 110-90, as tractors go, has amassed what can only be described as a cult following in many parts of Ireland.

