Grain growers to host public meeting on tillage sector plan

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) will hold a meeting to follow up on the report on the Future of the Tillage Sector in Ireland. The report was launched by the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine in November.

‘A roadmap for the future of the tillage sector in Ireland’ is the theme of the public meeting, which will be held in the Millrace Hotel, Bunclody, Co. Wexford, on Wednesday, January 10. The meeting will kick off at 7:45pm.

The IGGG stated that the meeting is being held as a response to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed’s call for more joined up thinking at the last tillage forum.

Guest speakers

Fine Gael’s Pat Deering, who is also the chairperson of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will be a guest speaker on the night. Michael Hoey and Darragh Cleary will also speak on the night.

Hoey will talk about his experience as a farmer and the development of his business – Country Crest. He will also speak on behalf of BEET Ireland. The third speaker, Darragh Cleary from Co. Kildare, will give his perspective on the sector as a young tillage farmer.

The IGGG has invited these speakers to give their views on the steps that need to be taken to make the tillage sector more profitable at farm-gate level.