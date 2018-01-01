Big ‘blues’ crank up the power in the south-east

The ‘South-East Ireland Ford 6-Cylinder‘ club held a ‘Ford 100 Gathering’ and ‘Dyno Day’ at Murphy’s Motors – a well-known New Holland dealership close to Glenmore – on Saturday, December 30.

According to the club, approximately 115 tractors were present at the event – “from a 1920 Fordson Model F right up to 2017 New Hollands – and everything in between”.

Alongside those who brought tractors, there was also a sizeable number of visitors and spectators. A total of €1,100 was raised for charity – namely Embrace FARM.

Embrace FARM was founded by Brian Rohan and his wife Norma, a farming family from Shanahoe, Co. Laois. Established in 2014, it provides a bereavement support group for farm families. It helps families, like them, who have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident.

The event at Murphy’s Motors was the club’s second annual tractor gathering – to celebrate 100 years of Ford in Ireland. It opened the doors to all Fordson, Ford, County, Muir-Hill and New Holland tractor owners to partake.

Dynamometer tests were available (€20 per tractor) on the day, for anyone wanting to test their tractor’s output.

Photographer Ray Mallon (RM Agriphotos) was there – capturing the sights throughout the day and framing some very eye-catching photographs along the way. Here, we bring you a selection of pictures taken by Ray.