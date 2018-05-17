Aurivo and Dairygold announce cut to April milk price

Both Aurivo and Dairygold have revealed what prices they will pay their suppliers for April milk supplies.

Aurivo has announced a cut of 2.5c/L to its milk price for April supplies compared to last month.

The board of Aurivo Co-op today agreed to pay a milk price of 30.5c/L including VAT for April manufacturing milk (28.94c/L excluding VAT).

This price is made up of a base price of 30c/L and a 0.5c/L seasonality payment, on the month’s manufacturing milk.

This, the co-op says, is in recognition of the difficult spring Aurivo suppliers have endured with shortage of fodder, poor weather and slow grass growth.

The Aurivo board has decided to continue to support the milk price paid to suppliers above actual market returns for the month of April, the co-op said.

The average price paid to Aurivo suppliers in April will be 32.42c/L including VAT (30.76c/L excluding VAT) based on the average co-op solids.

Dairygold

Meanwhile, Dairygold has announced it will pay its milk suppliers 31c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat (for April deliveries).

Advertisement

This is a reduction of 1.0c/L on March base milk price.

Recognising the challenges that prevailed due to adverse weather, Dairygold has continued a Weather/Fodder Relief Payment of 1c/L plus VAT, on all April milk supplied (including Fixed Price Milk Schemes), in total paying 32c/L.

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman stated: “While milk price corrections are regrettable, Dairygold is continuing to monitor market returns on a monthly basis.

Dairygold is fully focused on supporting its members and testament to this was how we assisted circa 1,250 members who availed of over 7,000t of sourced/imported fodder during the recent fodder shortage”

Yesterday, Kerry Group also announced a reduced milk price, offering suppliers 30c/L VAT inclusive.

However, a spokesperson for the processor said: “In line with our Kerry Group contract commitment, we are paying an additional 1c/L on all milk supplied in April, excluding milk supplied under fixed-price contract.”