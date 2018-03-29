Auction report: Check out these ‘lots’ at this Portlaoise sale

Hennessy Auctioneers’ most recent monthly machinery auction took place on Saturday (March 24) at Portlaoise Mart.

There was reportedly a “good trade” for clean equipment.

An 84% clearance of the 535 lots was apparently achieved on the day.

Farmers and contractors are regular attendees at Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly machinery auction; it’s typically held on the second-last Saturday of each month.

As well as its regular installments, the company also undertakes on-site auctions – typically involving farm machinery clearance sales.

Below is a sample of the results from Saturday’s sale, with a focus on the larger lots (i.e. tractors and farm machinery, rather than smaller items).

The sale did include some tractors – for example a Ford 8210 (Super Q) and an older 6710 – and telescopic handlers. There was also a selection of implements.

There is no VAT on the hammer (sale) prices below, unless otherwise stated.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%, up to a maximum fee of €500 per item.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.