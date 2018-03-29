Auction report: Check out these ‘lots’ at this Portlaoise sale
Hennessy Auctioneers’ most recent monthly machinery auction took place on Saturday (March 24) at Portlaoise Mart.
There was reportedly a “good trade” for clean equipment.
Farmers and contractors are regular attendees at Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly machinery auction; it’s typically held on the second-last Saturday of each month.Also Read: Trade focus: What trends does this midlands auctioneer see day-to-day?
As well as its regular installments, the company also undertakes on-site auctions – typically involving farm machinery clearance sales.
Below is a sample of the results from Saturday’s sale, with a focus on the larger lots (i.e. tractors and farm machinery, rather than smaller items).
The sale did include some tractors – for example a Ford 8210 (Super Q) and an older 6710 – and telescopic handlers. There was also a selection of implements.
There is no VAT on the hammer (sale) prices below, unless otherwise stated.
All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%, up to a maximum fee of €500 per item.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.
The next such auction will take place on Saturday, April 21. In any case, stay tuned to AgriLand for reports from a myriad of upcoming farm machinery sales.