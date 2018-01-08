2018 forestry premium payments issue to over 7,000 forest owners

Forestry premium payments for 2018 have been issued to over 7,000 forest owners this week, the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Forestry, Andrew Doyle, has confirmed.

Minister Doyle announced the release of the first bulk payment of annual tax-free forestry premiums for 2018 this morning.

The payments are currently being issued to forest owners who applied through the department’s online services website.

Minister Doyle highlighted that “some 7,300 forest premium applications have been paid this week amounting to €27.8 million.

This is a significant investment in rural Ireland. The department will continue to process online applications for 2018 forest premiums as they are received, with payments continuing on a weekly basis throughout the year.

“This first payment is for applications received online, which shows the benefit of applying online for forest owners. I would encourage others to consider this option in future”.

Continuing, the minister added that “the beginning of each year is a good time to consider options for the year ahead and I would encourage landowners to give serious consideration to forestry as a land use option”.

There are a range of schemes available under the current Forestry Programme, he explained. Minister Doyle encouraged landowners to check those out in order to make a fully-informed decision.

Concluding, he said: “The extent of payments being issued this week illustrates how forestry can provide a regular income stream for up to 15 years for Irish farmers.