One of the world’s richest men, Meta boss, Mark Zuckerberg, has revealed details of what he has described as one of his “most delicious” projects yet – a move into the beef business.

The social network boss and co-founder of Facebook, shared a post setting out that his goal is “to create some of the highest quality beef in the world” and that the project will be a family affair as his daughters will be involved.

The Meta chief executive officer (CEO) has already started raising Angus and Wagyu cattle on his Ko’olau Ranch on Kauai which is an island in the central Pacific, part of the Hawaiian Islands.

The Facebook co-founder detailed in his social media post that the cattle will be fed macadamia meal and beer that is grown and produced on the ranch.

He also said that he wants “the whole process to be local and vertically integrated”.

According to Zuckerberg each cow will eat an estimated 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year.

Although he said he is “still early in the journey”, his enthusiasm for the new project was clear for his social media followers to see.

“It’s fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious,” he added.

McGregor on the search for Belgian Blue bulls

Previously last year, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor, said he was on the look out for Belgian Blue bulls.

The mixed martial art (MMA) fighter, nicknamed ‘The Notorious’, took to Twitter (now known as X) on Thursday, June 22, to find suitable cattle.

The 35-year-old Dubliner did not specify the number of bulls he wanted to purchase but said the cattle would be going “to a good home” in Ireland.

McGregor, who has 10 million followers on the social media platform, added that the cattle would have “ample green land for them to roam”.