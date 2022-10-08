A two-day European workshop aiming to promote young entrepreneurs in rural areas will get underway in Dublin next month.

Young entrepreneurs – Engines of innovation in rural areas, organised by the European Innovation Partnership for agricultural productivity and sustainability (EIP-AGRI), will run from November 30 to December 1.

EIP-AGRI said that despite rural areas providing significant resources and services, they are often “undervalued, poorly understood and unexplored”.

Currently, about 30% of the population in the European Union lives in rural areas but this is expected to fall in coming decades.

Rural shrinkage, due to ageing populations and rural out-migration of young people, is on the rise in the EU.

The EU Commission has highlighted that these negative demographic trends can hamper development, opportunity and a more sustainable future of such regions.

The overall aim of the interactive workshop is to support young entrepreneurship in rural areas by showcasing good practices from European projects and programmes, along with providing examples of innovation in local communities.

It will examine the existing opportunities within the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), and the research and innovation programme, Horizon Europe (HE) to support and promote young entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The workshop will also discuss the barriers to developing new businesses in rural areas.

“The event will help to provide and implement new solutions in rural areas, generating increased interest and employment opportunities, and enriching the quality of life in these areas,” EIP-AGRI said.

Speakers will include advisors, researches, representatives from start-ups, industry, and processors.

The networking event is open to farmers; foresters; advisors; researchers; representatives from start-ups and other associations; chambers of agriculture; industry; processors; public bodies; and local authorities.

A limited number of participants will be selected to take part in the workshop, with successful applicants being informed by the end of this month.

The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday, October 14.