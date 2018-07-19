Young Limousin breeder manages major show hat-trick

Competing for the first time at each ‘major’ show has been a big goal over the past year for young Limousin breeder Kile Diamond from the Pointhouse Herd in Garvagh, Northern Ireland.

Kile previously won Champion Young Beef Handler at the Great Yorkshire Show just under a year ago and again at the 150th Balmoral Show around two months ago.

So expectations were high when the 13-year-old travelled to Edinburgh to compete in the young handler’s competition at the recent Royal Highland Show.

The junior class of 12 were first in the ring. The participants paraded in the show ring taking it, in turn, to present their animal to judge Laura Green of Corskie Farm, Moragshire.

Green quizzed the handlers on their animals, asking each to present and show their cattle.

As they walked, Green made her selection and placed Kile in first place. Kile then went head to head against the senior class winner.

‘Handling with too much ease’

The judge asked the handlers to swap cattle and circle the ring – at which point Kile’s new animal spooked and tried to break away.

Demonstrating super-quick thinking, Kile took control of the heifer, pulling her back in line, at which point she settled well and walked correctly.

The handlers switched back to their own cattle and Green stepped forward and tapped Kile out as the Overall Beef Young Handler 2018.

Speaking after the contest, Green said: “I felt Kile was handling his animal with too much ease, so I thought I would mix it up a little.