Duffy re-elected as chair of Aurivo
Aurivo has confirmed the re-election of Pat Duffy as chairman of the co-operative, following a meeting of the board on Tuesday (July 17).
A dairy farmer from Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Duffy has been a member of the Aurivo board since 2002, serving as vice chairman for six years between 2008 and 2014.
At the same meeting, Raymond Barlow was re-elected to the position of vice chairman.
A dairy farmer from Riverstown, Co. Sligo, Barlow was first appointed to the role in July 2016 and; he will continue to hold the post for another two years after getting the green light on Tuesday as well.
€48 million investment plan unveiled
Meanwhile, earlier today, Aurivo announced a €48 million investment plan for the business for the next five years.
The plan is a key component of its Engage 2022 strategic growth plan, according to the company.
The investment has been supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland.
Key to delivering Aurivo’s expansion programme is an extensive upgrade of its dairy ingredients facility in Ballaghaderreen – which is currently underway.
Investment thus far has supported the Sligo-headquartered processor to increase milk supply by 8% in 2017.