Duffy re-elected as chair of Aurivo

Aurivo has confirmed the re-election of Pat Duffy as chairman of the co-operative, following a meeting of the board on Tuesday (July 17).

A dairy farmer from Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Duffy has been a member of the Aurivo board since 2002, serving as vice chairman for six years between 2008 and 2014.

He took up the two-year position of chairman in July 2016 and, following Tuesday’s meeting, will continue in this role for another two years.

At the same meeting, Raymond Barlow was re-elected to the position of vice chairman.

A dairy farmer from Riverstown, Co. Sligo, Barlow was first appointed to the role in July 2016 and; he will continue to hold the post for another two years after getting the green light on Tuesday as well.

€48 million investment plan unveiled

Meanwhile, earlier today, Aurivo announced a €48 million investment plan for the business for the next five years.

Advertisement

The plan is a key component of its Engage 2022 strategic growth plan, according to the company.

The expansion programme incorporates a range of projects across its dairy ingredients, consumer foods and agri businesses and will grow employment across the co-operative between now and the end of 2022.

The investment has been supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland.

Key to delivering Aurivo’s expansion programme is an extensive upgrade of its dairy ingredients facility in Ballaghaderreen – which is currently underway.