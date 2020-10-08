World potato congress in Ireland postponed to 2022

The World Potato Congress which was due to take place in Ireland in 2021 has been postponed until 2022.

The event, which will welcome delegates from all over the world, will now take place from May 30 to June 2, 2022, in Dublin.

On Twitter organisers of the event announced that: “Due to the pandemic and for the safety of participants, it is with great reluctance that we announce the postponement of the World Potato Congress and the Europatat Congress planned for May/June in Dublin in 2021.”

The Europatat Congress – the annual congress of the European association of the potato trade – will take place alongside the World Potato Conference.

Approximately 1,000 delegates were due to attend the World Potato Congress, the end of which coincided with Bord Bia’s Bloom in the Park.

Among the keynote speakers announced for the conference are familiar names like Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy, Dr. Tom Arnold and Dr. Mark Lyons.

The key message of the congress is that potatoes provide healthy, wholesome, nutritious and sustainable food.

Key topics at the World Potato Congress: Potato business;

Innovation – smart farming;

Health and nutrition;

Sustainability;

Agronomy;

Legislation and international trade.