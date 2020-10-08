Pics from the mart: Strong demand for dry cows at Athenry Mart

A strong entry of dry cows, bullocks and heifers were presented for sale at Athenry Mart on Tuesday (October 7).

First up in the ring was dry cows. These types were met with a firm trade, with heavy, continental types commanding a strong price on the day.

Plainer quality cows, with a dairy influence, were an easier trade on the day; however, across the board, a high clearance rate was achieved for these lots.

The majority of the cows on offer were 500-600kg, plus, in weight, with only a handful of 400-500kg cows on offer – most of which were dairy-bred.

There was a strong showing of Limousin and Charolais cows on the day. Cows weighing 500-600kg generally sold from just over €0.60/kg up to a tops of €1.83/kg, while 600kg plus cows made from €1.52/kg up to €2.01/kg, in general.

Sample dry cow prices: Charolais: 720kg – €1,380 or €1.91/kg;

Limousin: 705kg – €1,230 or €1.74/kg;

Simmental: 745kg: €1,000 or €1.41/kg;

Belgian Blue: 705kg – €1,090 or €1.54/kg;

Limousin: 760kg – €1,260 or €1.65/kg;

Charolais: 800kg – €1,380 or €1.73/kg;

Charolais: 810kg – €1,590 or €2.01/kg;

Friesian: 495kg: €490 or €0.98/kg;

Belgian Blue: 470kg – €730 or €1.55/kg;

Limousin: 405kgg – €650 or €1.60/kg.

Heifers

Again similar to the cows, there was a large entry of Limousin and Charolais heifers that were met with a good demand.

The majority of heifers on offer ranged from 500kg upwards, with only 15 lots of 300-400kg heifers on offer on the day.

300-400kg heifers made from €1.53/kg up to €2.45/kg. Store-type heifers weighing 400-500kg heifers sold from €1.70/kg up to €2.48/kg.

Heifers falling into the 500-600kg range sold in the region of €1.47/kg for plainer-types up to €2.44/kg for good-quality continental-types.

Short-keep heifers weighing 600kg or more made from €1.66/kg up to €2.39/kg.

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 545kg – €1,270 or €2.33/kg;

Limousin: 570kg: €1,140 or €2.00/kg;

Charolais: 620kg – €1,250 or €2.01/kg;

Limousin: 370kg – €810 or €2.18/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: €950 or €1.80/kg;

Charolais: 665kg – €1,410 or €2.12/kg;

Limousin: 635kg – €1,530 or €2.40/kg;

Simmental: 645kg – €1,150 or €1.78/kg;

Limousin: 480kg – €920 or €1.91/kg.

Bullocks

Similar to the heifers, nice-quality continental bullocks were a good trade, with store and short-keep types regularly breaking past the €2.00/kg mark.

Only a handful of light 300-400kg bullocks were on offer on the day; however, prices for these types were good. Continental-types made from €2.13kg up to €2.45/kg, while light Friesian bullocks made back to €1.41/kg.

Store-type cattle, weighing 400-500kg, made up to a tops of €2.47/kg for better-quality continental types. 600kg plus bullocks made up to €2.40/kg.