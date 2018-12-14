Wintry weekend ahead with weather warning in place

A wintry weekend is in store for the country with cold, wet and windy weather set to descend in the coming days, according to Met Eireann.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow weather advisory warning was issued yesterday and is set to come into effect from midnight tonight through to 11:59pm tomorrow night.

Warning of severe weather tomorrow, the national meteorological office warns of hazardous conditions that may result from the heavy rain, and possibly wind, that’s expected.

Today will be cloudy with just patchy rain and drizzle at first, but rain will become persistent in the west and spread eastwards during the afternoon.

Winds will be moderate to fresh southeasterly and will increase in strength as the day goes on.

Afternoon temperatures will be 6° to 10° with it to be coldest in the north and north-east but milder along south coasts.

Drying conditions will be poor with spells of rain crossing the country, while opportunities for spraying will be limited with unsettled weather remaining the norm for the next few days.

Soils are currently saturated or water-logged. Further heavy rain is expected in the coming days with the risk of some flooding.

Tonight, heavy rain will become widespread and strong southeasterly winds will reach gale force at the coasts.

Lowest temperatures will occur this evening and early tonight of around 5° to 10° but temperatures will rise through the night.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be wet and windy with local spot flooding as heavy rain continues through the day.

Top temperatures will be between 6° and 11°. Strong south-east winds in the morning will become strong west to north-west in the afternoon, with the potential for damaging gusts in parts of the north later.

The rain will clear tomorrow night and it will become mostly dry by morning.

Temperatures will fall to near freezing as skies clear and strong westerly winds will gradually ease and back southerly.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mostly dry day with just a few showers at the coasts.

Temperatures will range between 5° and 7° in the afternoon in mainly light southerly breezes.