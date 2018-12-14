Road fuel mix to increase biofuel levels from January

It has been announced that the level of biofuel used in road transport fuels is set to be increased.

The announcement was made today (Friday, December 13) by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

An increase from 8% to 10% biofuel content will be implemented from January 1, 2019.

The increased obligation from 8% to 11% by volume is expected to lead to over 70 million litres of fossil fuel being replaced with biofuel and reduce Ireland’s emissions by almost 200,000t of carbon each year.

Minister Bruton also published a draft order that will increase the level of renewable energy used in the transport sector further to 11% from January 1, 2020. This draft order will now be open to consultation.

Advertisement

A statement from Bruton’s department outlined that transitioning to cleaner fuels is an important part of delivering on that ambition.

The Biofuels Obligation Scheme requires suppliers of road transport fuels to include a proportion of biofuels in fuel placed on the market in Ireland.

The inclusion of biofuels in the fuel mix increases the level of renewable energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Bruton stated: “I am currently developing an all of government plan to make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change.