Road fuel mix to increase biofuel levels from January
It has been announced that the level of biofuel used in road transport fuels is set to be increased.
The announcement was made today (Friday, December 13) by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.
An increase from 8% to 10% biofuel content will be implemented from January 1, 2019.
Minister Bruton also published a draft order that will increase the level of renewable energy used in the transport sector further to 11% from January 1, 2020. This draft order will now be open to consultation.
A statement from Bruton’s department outlined that transitioning to cleaner fuels is an important part of delivering on that ambition.
The inclusion of biofuels in the fuel mix increases the level of renewable energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector.
Commenting on the announcement, Minister Bruton stated: “I am currently developing an all of government plan to make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change.
“Transitioning to cleaner fuels is an important part of delivering on that ambition. I encourage all interested parties to partake in the consultation.”