Wind warnings issued for all counties

A new Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for 22 counties today, Friday, May 22 – meaning that all counties are now affected by a wind warning, following on from two wind warnings issued last night.

The latest wind warning, issued by Met Éireann at 11:00am this morning, will affect Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The alert will remain in place until 9:00pm tonight.

In the affected areas, strong southwesterly winds will give damaging gusts of 80-100kph.

This follows two other Status Yellow wind alerts issued last night for counties Donegal and Sligo; and counties Galway and Mayo – which came into effect at 6:00am this morning and 9:00pm last night respectively.

In the four counties, Met Éireann warnes that south to south-east winds, veering southwesterly today will reach mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph with gusts of 90kph to 110kph, occasionally higher in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

Tonight will continue quite windy and showery, with fresh to strong and gusty south-westerly winds and gales near north-west coasts. There will be further heavy showers of rain or hail, some of them thundery. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 9°.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, will be a blustery or windy day. It will be mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with spells of showery rain. It will be brighter further south with a mix of sunshine and showers.