Wind warning issued for the full country

A Status Yellow weather advisory warning for wind has been issued by Met Eireann for the country.

Issued at 11:00am this morning (Wednesday, February 6), the warning will come into effect at 6:00am on Friday morning and remain in place until 8:00pm Friday evening.

The national meteorological office warns of very windy conditions on Friday with possibly storm force winds along parts of the coast.

Meanwhile, for today’s weather, there will be scattered heavy showers this afternoon but many places will stay mainly dry with some sunshine.

Towards evening, heavy rain will develop in the west with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures will reach 6° to 10° with moderate to fresh south to south-west winds.

This evening and early tonight rain will spread eastwards across the country. The rain will be heavy with a chance of hail, thunder and sleet as well. On high ground some snow is possible.

Clear weather will follow with frost and some icy patches will form, though showers will develop again in the west later. Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 2°, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow morning will be dry in the eastern half of the country with sunny spells and any frost clearing, but scattered showers will occur in the west.

Towards evening, rain will develop in the south-west and spread northeastwards. Highest temperatures will peak at around 6° to 10° with moderate to fresh south-west winds.

Tomorrow night will be wet and blustery with outbreaks of rain and fresh, gusty south to south-west winds; the winds will be strong in coastal areas early in the night and will become very strong and gusty near south and west coasts overnight.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 3° to 6°.

Friday will be very windy with strong to gale-force south-west winds and severe gusts. Winds will veer westerly by early afternoon. They will continue very strong for a time and then gradually ease.

Rain in the morning will clear eastwards with heavy showers following for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 8° to 10°.