Wind warning for south – with first snow of 2019 forecast

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for two southern counties, while there is also a possibility of snow tomorrow night.

The warning was issued last night at 8:00pm for counties Kerry and Cork, and will be valid between 12:00pm and 5:00pm today.

West to north-west winds will reach mean speed between 50kph and 65kph with gusts up to 90kph, Met Eireann warns, adding that winds strongest along coasts.

More broadly, today will be cold with a mix of sunshine and showers, with showers most frequent over the western half of the country at first but expected to become widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening.

Some of the showers will be heavy at times, with the risk of hail and thunder and turning wintry on hills. Highest temperatures will generally hover around 4° to 8°.

Winds will be light to moderate and west to south-west in direction for a time before veering northwesterly this afternoon and becoming strong to very strong and gusty in the south and south-west with gales on exposed coasts here but remaining light or moderate elsewhere.

There will be further heavy showers for a time early tonight but it should become mostly dry overnight with just an isolated wintry shower in the north.

A cold night with clear spells and lowest temperatures between -2° and +2° with frost and icy stretches.

Winds mostly light to moderate north or north-west in direction but fresh to strong at times along the north and north-west coast.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a cold day but dry in most areas with a good deal of sunshine. Cloud will however increase from the west through the course of the afternoon.

Highest temperature will only reach 4° or 5°. Light variable breezes will back southerly by evening and freshen along Atlantic coasts.

The freshening southerly winds will become strong southeasterly on Thursday night ahead of rain developing in the west.

Temperatures will be below freezing in places and the rain will be preceded for a time by a fall of snow as it spreads eastwards across the country.

The rain in the east will clear on Friday morning and it’ll be mainly dry with sunny spells, although once again showers will affect western and northern coastal areas.