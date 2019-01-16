APHA launches digital compendium of veterinary data

A compendium of veterinary datasheets has been launched today (Wednesday, January 16) as a digitised, smartphone application providing access to information on over 600 veterinary products for animals.

The new app was launched by the Animal and Plant Health Association (APHA) – the representative body for manufacturers and distributors of animal health and plant health products in Ireland.

Target species;

Dosage and administration;

Withdrawal periods;

Disease uses;

VPA number;

European authorisation number;

Legal category (i.e. prescription only medicine or licensed merchant);

Contra-indications and warnings;

Presentation;

Pharmaceutical precautions including correct storage;

Package quantities;

Further information including active ingredients and supplier contact details. For each product detailed user information is provided, including:

Until now, the compendium has been available from APHA as a printed document.

Welcoming the launch of the new app, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: “This new information resource will prove to be an invaluable support to veterinary surgeons, farmers and other professionals involved in the care and treatment of animals.

The new app will allow prescribers and users of veterinary medicines to access information on a ‘real-time’ basis when and where they need it.

He concluded: “It will also assist farmers and vets in the preparation and maintenance of animal treatment and herd health records which are a requirement for cross compliance.”

Chairman of the Animal Health Division of APHA, Fergal Morris, said: “In developing the app, we were able to consult and rethink what information users need and how this should be presented to support effective treatments.

Presenting the compendium as a practical mobile app will be a step-change in convenience for users.

‘Real-time’ information

Continuing, Morris said: “The app also allows manufacturers and suppliers to update information on existing treatments or enter information about new treatments into the compendium.

“This will give users access to the information on a ‘real time’ basis, without having to wait for the publication date of the next printed version.”