Gas remained the primary source of electricity in Ireland last year, according to the annual gas demand statement by Gas Networks Ireland.

Almost half of Ireland’s electricity (46%) was generated through the use of gas which also accounted for 43% on an all-island basis.

The share of gas in the Irish electricity mix fell by 3% compared to 2020, due to the limitation of the gas-fired generation by maintenance across several power plants.

Covid-19 restrictions continued to affect the demand for gas resulting in a 4.7% decrease which was also impacted by relatively milder weather conditions.

Wind and gas and coal power

Gas and wind generation continued to dominate Ireland’s sources of electricity, collectively delivering 77% of Ireland’s electricity supplies, or 72% on an all-island basis, in 2021.

At their peak, gas and wind powered up to 82% and 77% of Ireland’s electricity needs respectively. However, the overall share of wind generated power fell by 6% within one year to 29% last year.

Due to the changing nature of wind, gas proved more resilient with its contribution remaining above 10%, while wind dropped lower than 1% at times during 2021.

This fluctuating availability of wind and the limitation of gas-fired power plants led to a 6% increase in the overall demand for coal which reached 11% and provided as much as 29% throughout 2021.

Advertisement

Through the replacement of coal-fired power plants with gas-fired power plants, emissions would be significantly reduced since natural gas produces 40% less CO2 than coal, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

Head of regulatory affairs at Gas Networks Ireland, Brian Mullins, said:

“The responsiveness, flexibility and availability of gas makes it the ideal partner for renewables like wind.

“Having the reliability of ‘always on’ gas to be the constant back up supporting intermittent renewables, means that when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, our homes, businesses and vital services can depend on gas to help keep the lights on,” Mullins explained.

Gas as a diesel alternative

Two further compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations were opened in 2021, resulting in an increased demand for gas as an alternative to diesel.

Gas replacing diesel was up 78% year-on-year in the commercial transport sector with further growth expected in the market this year.

Further sectors that recorded an increase in demand include: Retail (+18%); construction (+16%); laundry (+13%); leisure (+13%); and air travel (+10%).