This year’s Balmoral Show saw 3,000 animals taking to the show rings, the largest entry of animals ever recorded for the event.

Adding to the significance of the show is the fact that an increasing number of breeders from across the island of Ireland now see Balmoral as a premier venue and want to compete there.

All of this has been made possible courtesy of the investment made by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society in new facilities and the commitment of its staff to meet the exact needs of livestock breeders.

A full breakdown of the livestock showing winners at Balmoral Show is as follows:

Dairy winners at Balmoral

Inter-Breed classes

Inter-Breed Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine;

Inter-Breed Reserve: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;

Group Inter-Breed Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;

Group Inter-Breed Reserve: Clandeboye Estate.

Holstein Classes

Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine;

Reserve: Joel and Clive Richardson, Annaghmoe, Co Armagh;

Junior Champion: McLean family, Bushmills;

Reserve: Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards.

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: Alan Irwin, Clogher;

Reserve: McLean family, Bushmills;

Heifer Champion: McLean family, Bushmills.

Jersey classes

Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;

Reserve: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;

Heifer champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;

Reserve: Clandeboye Estate.

Dairy Young Handlers’ classes

Novice Champion: Thiomas Torrens, Coleraine;

Reserve: James Wylie, Templepatrick;

Intermediate Champion: Ava Montgomery, Lisburn;

Reserve: Adam Torrens, Coleraine;

Senior Champion: Ailsa Fleming, Seaforde, Co Down;

Reserve: Holly Keenan, Monaghan;

Mature Champion: Rebecca McBratney, Bangor.

Beef

Inter-Breed classes

Inter-Breed Champion: W D & J A Connolly, Ballynahinch;

Inter-Breed Reserve: William Smith, Oldcstle, Co Meath.

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: Armour family, Ballynahinch;

Reserve: Fintan Keown, Belleek, Co Fermanagh;

Junior Champion: Fintan Keown, Belleek, Co Fermanagh;

Reserve: Freddie Davidson, Banbridge.

Hereford classes

Champion: J & W McMordie;

Reserve: J & W McMordie;

Junior Champion: Stuart Pogue, Dungannon;

Reserve: J & W McMordie, Newtownards.

Balmoral Show 2023 recorded its highest ever number of Hereford cattle entries

Charolais classes

Champion: W D & J A Connolly, Ballynahinch;

Reserve: H & H Heron, Newtownards;

Junior Champion: Robert McWilliams, Maghera;

Reserve: Robert McWilliams, Maghera.

Simmental classes

Champion: Alan Wilson, Rathfriland;

Reserve: Hazelton family, Dungannon;

Junior Champion: Alan Wilson, Rathfriland;

Reserve: William Dodd, Ballynahinch.

Limousin classes

Advertisement

Champion: William Smith, Oldcastle Co. Meath;

Reserve: Donal Moloney, Co. Limerick;

Junior Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown;

Reserve: Mark McCartan, Downpatrick.

British Blonde classes

Champion: McElroy family, Dromara;

Reserve: Rodgers’ Livestock, Dromara;

Junior Champion: Rodgers’ Livestock, Dromara;

Reserve: McElroy family, Dromara.

Belgian Blue classes

Champion: Tim and Daniel O’Donovan, Dumanway, Co. Cork

Reserve: Rodgers Livestock, Dromara;

Junior Champion: Rodgers Livestock, Dromara;

Reserve: Joshua Arrell, Co. Antrim.

Salers’ classes

Champion: J & E A Elliott, Newtownstewart;

Reserve: Stephen Maginn, Downpatrick;

Junior Champion: Ballykeel Salers;

Reserve: J & E A Elliott, Newtownstewart.

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: Caramba Shorthorns, Kinvara, Co. Galway;

Reserve: Leanne Green, Lisburn;

Junior Champion: A & C Armour, Ballynahinch;

Reserve: Caramba Shorthorns, Kinvara.

Dexter classes

Champion: Matthew Boomer, Dungannon;

Reserve: Ryan Lavery, Craigavon;

Junior Champion: Matthew Boomer, Dungannon;

Reserve: Montgomery & Henry, Newtownards.

Moiled classes

Champion: N & M Moilies, Dungannon;

Reserve: R & C Maxwell, Armagh;

Junior Champion: Robert Boyle, Newtownards;

Reserve: Robert Boyle, Newtownards.

Sheep at Balmoral

Inter-breed classes

Inter-Breed Champion: S & J Smyth, Newtownstewart;

Inter-Breed Reserve: Mark Priestly, Downpatrick.

Badger face Texels

Champion: Samantha Allen and A Shortt, Strabane;

Reserve: Russell, Millen., Coleraine.

Beltex classes

Champion: Matthew Burleigh, Enniskillen;

Reserve: Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick.

Berrichon classes

Champion: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co.Tyrone;

Reserve: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co. Tyrone.

Bleu du Maine classes

Champion: Glen Baird, Armagh;

Reserve: Andrew Wilson, Moira.

Blue Texel classes

Champion: Samantha Allen and A Shortt, Strabane;

Reserve: Clive Richardson, Maguiresbridge.

Bluefaced Leicester classes

Champion: Julie Loughery, Limavady;

Reserve: Adam Porter, Maghera.

Charollais classes

Champion: Diane Christie, Newtownards;

Reserve: Graham Foster, Omagh.

Dorset Horn and Poll classes

Advertisement

Champion: Ellen McClure, Crumlin;

Reserve: Caroline McKeown, Ballyclare

Dutch Spotted classes

Champion: Adam White, Kilkeel;

Reserve: Patrick Grant, Newry.

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: Peter Stevenson, Portadown;

Reserve: Victoria McFadden, Banbridge.

Ile de France classes

Champion: Rodney Balfour, Enniskillen;

Reserve: Matthew Compston, Armagh.

Jacob classes

Champion: P & S Colhoun, Omagh;

Reserve: Adrian Hamilton, Omagh.

Kerryhill classes

Champion: Mr and Mrs S McAllister, Ballycastle;

Reserve: Mr and Mrs S McAllister, Ballycastle.

Reserve Suffock female champion Suffolk Norman Robinson with Sponsor Heather Pennington form ABP at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank.

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: S & J Smyth, Newtownstewart;

Reserve: Robinson family, Downpatrick.

Minority breed classes

Champion: Karen Carson, Ballymena;

Reserve: Lisa Dorman, Belfast.

Rouge classes

Champion: Michael Graham, Antrim;

Reserve: Jayne Tannahill, Coleraine.

Suffolk classes

Champion: Mark Priestly, Downpatrick;

Reserve: Robinson family, Downpatrick.

Texel classes

Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine;

Reserve: James Herdman, Dromore, Co Down.

Valais Blacknose classes

Champion: Diane Lowry, Cullion;

Reserve: Gareth Morrison, Downpatrick.

Zwartbles’ classes

Champion: Rachel McGarrell, Derry;

Reserve: Elaine Anderson, Portstewart.

Pigs

Large White classes

Champion: Trevor Shields, Kilkeel;

Reserve: Trevor Shields, Kilkeel.

Traditional breed classes

Champion: Dr. Gary Wright, Crossgar;

Reserve: Ryan Stewart, Crumlin.

Goats