This year’s Balmoral Show saw 3,000 animals taking to the show rings, the largest entry of animals ever recorded for the event.
Adding to the significance of the show is the fact that an increasing number of breeders from across the island of Ireland now see Balmoral as a premier venue and want to compete there.
All of this has been made possible courtesy of the investment made by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society in new facilities and the commitment of its staff to meet the exact needs of livestock breeders.
A full breakdown of the livestock showing winners at Balmoral Show is as follows:
Dairy winners at Balmoral
Inter-Breed classes
- Inter-Breed Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine;
- Inter-Breed Reserve: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;
- Group Inter-Breed Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;
- Group Inter-Breed Reserve: Clandeboye Estate.
Holstein Classes
- Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine;
- Reserve: Joel and Clive Richardson, Annaghmoe, Co Armagh;
- Junior Champion: McLean family, Bushmills;
- Reserve: Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards.
Dairy Shorthorn classes
- Champion: Alan Irwin, Clogher;
- Reserve: McLean family, Bushmills;
- Heifer Champion: McLean family, Bushmills.
Jersey classes
- Champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;
- Reserve: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;
- Heifer champion: Fleming family, Seaforde, Co Down;
- Reserve: Clandeboye Estate.
Dairy Young Handlers’ classes
- Novice Champion: Thiomas Torrens, Coleraine;
- Reserve: James Wylie, Templepatrick;
- Intermediate Champion: Ava Montgomery, Lisburn;
- Reserve: Adam Torrens, Coleraine;
- Senior Champion: Ailsa Fleming, Seaforde, Co Down;
- Reserve: Holly Keenan, Monaghan;
- Mature Champion: Rebecca McBratney, Bangor.
Beef
Inter-Breed classes
- Inter-Breed Champion: W D & J A Connolly, Ballynahinch;
- Inter-Breed Reserve: William Smith, Oldcstle, Co Meath.
Aberdeen Angus classes
- Champion: Armour family, Ballynahinch;
- Reserve: Fintan Keown, Belleek, Co Fermanagh;
- Junior Champion: Fintan Keown, Belleek, Co Fermanagh;
- Reserve: Freddie Davidson, Banbridge.
Hereford classes
- Champion: J & W McMordie;
- Reserve: J & W McMordie;
- Junior Champion: Stuart Pogue, Dungannon;
- Reserve: J & W McMordie, Newtownards.
Charolais classes
- Champion: W D & J A Connolly, Ballynahinch;
- Reserve: H & H Heron, Newtownards;
- Junior Champion: Robert McWilliams, Maghera;
- Reserve: Robert McWilliams, Maghera.
Simmental classes
- Champion: Alan Wilson, Rathfriland;
- Reserve: Hazelton family, Dungannon;
- Junior Champion: Alan Wilson, Rathfriland;
- Reserve: William Dodd, Ballynahinch.
Limousin classes
- Champion: William Smith, Oldcastle Co. Meath;
- Reserve: Donal Moloney, Co. Limerick;
- Junior Champion: James Alexander, Randalstown;
- Reserve: Mark McCartan, Downpatrick.
British Blonde classes
- Champion: McElroy family, Dromara;
- Reserve: Rodgers’ Livestock, Dromara;
- Junior Champion: Rodgers’ Livestock, Dromara;
- Reserve: McElroy family, Dromara.
Belgian Blue classes
- Champion: Tim and Daniel O’Donovan, Dumanway, Co. Cork
- Reserve: Rodgers Livestock, Dromara;
- Junior Champion: Rodgers Livestock, Dromara;
- Reserve: Joshua Arrell, Co. Antrim.
Salers’ classes
- Champion: J & E A Elliott, Newtownstewart;
- Reserve: Stephen Maginn, Downpatrick;
- Junior Champion: Ballykeel Salers;
- Reserve: J & E A Elliott, Newtownstewart.
Beef Shorthorn classes
- Champion: Caramba Shorthorns, Kinvara, Co. Galway;
- Reserve: Leanne Green, Lisburn;
- Junior Champion: A & C Armour, Ballynahinch;
- Reserve: Caramba Shorthorns, Kinvara.
Dexter classes
- Champion: Matthew Boomer, Dungannon;
- Reserve: Ryan Lavery, Craigavon;
- Junior Champion: Matthew Boomer, Dungannon;
- Reserve: Montgomery & Henry, Newtownards.
Moiled classes
- Champion: N & M Moilies, Dungannon;
- Reserve: R & C Maxwell, Armagh;
- Junior Champion: Robert Boyle, Newtownards;
- Reserve: Robert Boyle, Newtownards.
Sheep at Balmoral
Inter-breed classes
- Inter-Breed Champion: S & J Smyth, Newtownstewart;
- Inter-Breed Reserve: Mark Priestly, Downpatrick.
Badger face Texels
- Champion: Samantha Allen and A Shortt, Strabane;
- Reserve: Russell, Millen., Coleraine.
Beltex classes
- Champion: Matthew Burleigh, Enniskillen;
- Reserve: Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick.
Berrichon classes
- Champion: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co.Tyrone;
- Reserve: Ryan McLaren, Dromore, Co. Tyrone.
Bleu du Maine classes
- Champion: Glen Baird, Armagh;
- Reserve: Andrew Wilson, Moira.
Blue Texel classes
- Champion: Samantha Allen and A Shortt, Strabane;
- Reserve: Clive Richardson, Maguiresbridge.
Bluefaced Leicester classes
- Champion: Julie Loughery, Limavady;
- Reserve: Adam Porter, Maghera.
Charollais classes
- Champion: Diane Christie, Newtownards;
- Reserve: Graham Foster, Omagh.
Dorset Horn and Poll classes
- Champion: Ellen McClure, Crumlin;
- Reserve: Caroline McKeown, Ballyclare
Dutch Spotted classes
- Champion: Adam White, Kilkeel;
- Reserve: Patrick Grant, Newry.
Hampshire Down classes
- Champion: Peter Stevenson, Portadown;
- Reserve: Victoria McFadden, Banbridge.
Ile de France classes
- Champion: Rodney Balfour, Enniskillen;
- Reserve: Matthew Compston, Armagh.
Jacob classes
- Champion: P & S Colhoun, Omagh;
- Reserve: Adrian Hamilton, Omagh.
Kerryhill classes
- Champion: Mr and Mrs S McAllister, Ballycastle;
- Reserve: Mr and Mrs S McAllister, Ballycastle.
North Country Cheviot classes
- Champion: S & J Smyth, Newtownstewart;
- Reserve: Robinson family, Downpatrick.
Minority breed classes
- Champion: Karen Carson, Ballymena;
- Reserve: Lisa Dorman, Belfast.
Rouge classes
- Champion: Michael Graham, Antrim;
- Reserve: Jayne Tannahill, Coleraine.
Suffolk classes
- Champion: Mark Priestly, Downpatrick;
- Reserve: Robinson family, Downpatrick.
Texel classes
- Champion: Martin and Cyril Millar, Coleraine;
- Reserve: James Herdman, Dromore, Co Down.
Valais Blacknose classes
- Champion: Diane Lowry, Cullion;
- Reserve: Gareth Morrison, Downpatrick.
Zwartbles’ classes
- Champion: Rachel McGarrell, Derry;
- Reserve: Elaine Anderson, Portstewart.
Pigs
Large White classes
- Champion: Trevor Shields, Kilkeel;
- Reserve: Trevor Shields, Kilkeel.
Traditional breed classes
- Champion: Dr. Gary Wright, Crossgar;
- Reserve: Ryan Stewart, Crumlin.
Goats
- Inter-Breed Champion: Marcus Galbraith, Portstewart;
- Inter-Breed Reserve: Marcus Galbraith, Portstewart.