Where does Ireland’s offal go?

The top five markets for Ireland’s beef offal are the UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, France and the Philippines, AgriLand can reveal.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Irish offal is exported while, worldwide, beef offal exports reached €239 million in 2018.

The information which was supplied by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine also points out that slaughterhouses in Ireland “produce offal and sell it to various different markets”.

Many of the larger processors in Ireland subcontract the function of preparing and exporting their edible offal to a specialised company called Irish Casing Company.

The department added: “Aside from human consumption, offal is used in pet food, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals.”

Frustration over rules

The information comes on foot of a request by AgriLand after farmers in Co. Longford questioned the rules and regulations governing the four Movement Rule, the tractability of offal and its transportation distance, last week.

They said that farmers across the country are becoming “more and more frustrated” by the red tape within the beef sector.

The department also confirmed that no new rules have been imposed around the transportation of offal.

Brexit

Meanwhile, the EU published a revision of its tariff rate quotas that will apply after Brexit. The revision also dictates how much agricultural produce it imports from countries outside the bloc.

The new quotas will reflect how much produce the EU will import, when Britain’s current share of imports is discounted.

It is understood that the new tariff rate quotas will not only depend on the type of produce, but also on the country it comes from, with different rates depending on how much of that country’s trade is currently with Britain.