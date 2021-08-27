An appeal for information has been made by authorities after a wheel came off a moving tractor on a Scottish road due to “reckless” tampering beforehand.

The incident occurred near the town of Wick, located near the northernmost tip of Scotland earlier this month, local police say.

In an appeal for information, Police Scotland noted that the tampering is believed to have occurred overnight between Monday night, August 9, and Tuesday morning, August 10.

Taking to social media to appeal for details, local police officers said:

“Police in Wick are appealing for information in relation to culpable and reckless conduct that occurred between 9:30p.m on Monday [August 9] and 7:30a.m on Tuesday, August 10, whereby the wheel nuts of a tractor were removed prior to it being driven on a public road, causing the tyre to detach from the tractor.

“Should you have any information about this incident, contact 101,” the police post said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, south of the English border, earlier this week a collision occurred between a tractor and another vehicle, causing the tractor to overturn on the A47, in Norwich.

The incident occurred at around 10:00a.m on Monday morning (August 23) on the slip road of the A47 approaching Little Melton. Image source: Kathryn Cross

No injuries were reported from the collision and the tractor was righted by 12:30p.m.

The road subsequently reopened to traffic with some delays for a time afterward.

Related Stories: Fire crews tackle tractor fire and overturned slurry tanker

Download Our Free App