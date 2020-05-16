What was paid for dairy-origin calves in spring 2020?

Sourcing calves from dairy herds is drawing to a close on the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme farms for spring 2020.

Generally speaking, the season has progressed well and the participating farmers – who are now in the second year of the programme – have made many improvements in terms of sourcing, buying and rearing calves.

Over the the next three days, we will provide a complete analysis of: the prices paid for calves; the number of sources calves were purchased from; and details of the 2020 calf team purchased by the farmers involved in the programme.

The following data has been compiled by the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Programme management team, consisting of Alan Dillon, James Fitzgerald and Seán Cummins.

Firstly, in the tables (below), we examine the purchase price of calves sourced by the comparable participating farmers in 2020 versus 2019.

Calf prices have reduced on 2019 levels. An average price of €64/head was paid for Holstein Friesian bulls, €122/head for Aberdeen Angus bulls, €149/head for Hereford bulls and €220/head for continental males this spring.

An average price of €131/head was recorded for the Aberdeen Angus females, €165/head for the Hereford heifers and €216/head for the continental heifers.

The table (below) provides a detailed breakdown of calf purchase price by age. Farmers doing deals – where all calves were purchased at the same price – created very little variation in the prices paid by age for calves this spring.

In tomorrow’s article, we will look at the number of sources each farmer purchased calves from and the method used (mart, calf dealer, farm-to-farm sale) to obtain these calves.