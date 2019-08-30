What are the latest top job offers in agriculture?

A number interesting jobs and positions in the agriculture sector have become available recently, and one of them may just suit you if you’re looking for a change of scenery, or aiming to kick start your career.

Included below are just a sample of them. For more information on these jobs, and others, click here.

Teagasc positions

Teagasc is looking to fill a number of positions. These include the role of contract research officer for the VistaMilk project.

This job will be a temporary, externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract post, the indicative duration of which is 58 months, subject to contract.

The position is based in Fermoy, Co. Cork, and will have a starting salary of €33,387 per annum, on a current salary scale of €33,056 to €64,981. Click here for more information

Also as part of the VistaMilk project, there is a position available for a contract technician. This will be the same type of contract as the position above, though the indicative duration will be 36 months, subject to contract.

The position will also be based in Cork, and offers a starting salary of $29,584 per annum, on a current salary scale of €29,584 to €39,830. Click here for more information

Teagasc is also looking for a farm operative to take on a permanent position in Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

The staring salary will be €28,202 per annum, on a current salary scale of £28,202 to €32,177.

The job would include carrying out general day-to-day operations on the college farm. Click here for more information

The final offering from Teagasc is a position as a Walsh Fellowships development officer, a permanent position at the Teagasc head office in Oak Park, Co. Carlow.

The role is at the grade of research officer, with a starting salary of €33,971 per annum, on a current salary scale of €33,971 to €66,118.

Quinn’s of Baltinglass

Agri-products provider Quinns of Baltinglass, based in Co. Wicklow, has two vacancies up for grabs.

The first of these is the position of a sales advisor on the agri-sales counter, which involves providing advice and support to farmers on a wide range of farm inputs.

You will also be assisting the branch manager with the daily running of the store. Click here for more information

Quinns is also looking for a quality assurance controller to, among other things, inspect and test materials and monitor production to ensure conformance to specifications.

The hopeful applicant should have a strong knowledge of animal health, feed, and fertiliser, and should also posses working knowledge of IT systems, and the ability to learn other systems. Click here for more information

Other jobs

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Northern Ireland is looking for a health and safety advisor, offering a salary of £30,526 to £32,157 (€33,693 to €35,493).

The job is located at AFBI Stormont (Veterinary Science Division) in Belfast. Further appointments may become available through this competition if more positions become vacant with similar duties. Click here for more information

Co. Kildare-based agri-products and livestock supplier Buitelaar is looking for someone to handle calf sales from the firm’s collection centres and rearing units.

You will be expected to build a sustainable customer base of beef farmers, and to maintain good relationships with active and prospective customers. Click here for more information

Finally, O’Donovan Engineering in Co. Cork is looking for an area sales representative to work with customers to supply products that best fit their needs.

You will also be expected to develop and build relationships with new and existing customers.

A candidate for this position should have excellent attention to detail, and be passionate about doing a job right. Click here for more information