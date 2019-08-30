Updated rainfall warning to affect 8 counties with 50mm of rain expected

Met Éireann has issued an updated Status Yellow rainfall warning today, Friday, August 30, affecting eight counties – two less than yesterday’s weather alert.

The warning will be valid for the rest of today and tonight; coming into effect at 9:00am this morning, the alert will expire at 6:00pm tomorrow morning.

The warning will affect counties: Galway; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Leitrim; Kerry; Clare; and Donegal. Yesterday’s alert has been lifted for counties Limerick and Cork.

In the affected counties, Met Éireann warns that there will be persistent or heavy rain today and tonight with a risk of localised flooding.

Rainfall totals of 30mm to 50mm are expected, possibly higher in mountainous areas, the national meteorological office added.

Meanwhile, for the country in general, it will be mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening with persistent or heavy rain affecting west Munster, Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster with a risk of spot flooding.

Rain will be lighter and patchier in east Munster and south Leinster, while the south-east will be mainly dry, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 16° to 19° are anticipated for the day with moderate to fresh, gusty southerly winds.

Tonight, the heavy rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas. It will clear eastwards overnight and early on Saturday with clear spells and showers following from the west.

Lowest temperatures of 10° to 12° are likely with moderate to fresh southerly, veering westerly as rain clears.

Tomorrow will be a bright and breezy day with sunshine and showers, some heavy and a few possibly thundery, Met Éireann notes.

Highest temperatures will reach 15° to 18° with moderate, occasionally fresh westerly breezes.