SUV and quad seized by Gardaí in Donegal

A BMW SUV and a quad were seized by members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal yesterday, Thursday, August 29.

Members of Buncrana Road Policing Unit (RPU) stopped the BMW quad only to discover that the person behind the wheel was a disqualified driver. Consequently, the driver had no driving licence, as well as no insurance.

At the same location, according to Gardaí, a quad was also stopped, where it was transpired that the driver of the vehicle also had no insurance.

Buncrana RPU: BMW SUV stopped today, driver was disqualified driver. No Insurance/driving licence. Quad also stopped at same location, driver had no insurance. BMW & Quad seized. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/EYsIJ3d4HO — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2019

Taking to social media on the matter with a tweet, local Gardaí added that both vehicles were seized, with court proceedings to follow.

Gardaí investigate lorry fire

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a cattle lorry was set on fire in Co. Tipperary, prompting Garda investigations.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire caused to a lorry in Ballystanley, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, on Tuesday, August 27, at approximately 3:30am.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that the lorry in question was a cattle lorry used to transport livestock.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident can contact Roscrea Garda Station on: 0505-24230; or freephone Crimestoppers on: 800-250-025.