Weather conditions are expected to be relatively mild over the weekend but Monday (October 2) will be “noticeably cooler” according to Met Éireann.

According to the national meteorological service over the next two days it is likely to “be rather changeable and at times unsettled”.

Met Éireann said the past seven days have been much wetter than average over Ireland but this weather pattern will not continue in the short-term and lower amounts of rainfall are expected.

“Over the coming week, mean air temperatures will rise 1° to 2°C above average, which will lead to temperatures continuing to trend above average,” it added.

The national meteorological service also said that over the next seven days, sunshine amounts will likely be “around average” for this time of year.

But it has warned that “scattered outbreaks of rain” are expected on Monday and also cooler temperatures.

Saturday

It will likely be wet and breezy tomorrow morning (Saturday, September 30) with rain spreading from the southwest and with the potential for this to be “heavy at times”.

However this could ease and turn patchy during the afternoon and then clear northeastwards by evening.

According to Met Éireann there are also likely to be “light to moderate southeasterly winds” which could turn strong and gusty at times, but will also ease later in the day.

Although the weather is forecast to be mainly dry to begin with there is likely to be the possibility of patchy rain or showers in southern and southeastern coastal areas.

Temperatures will drop at night to between 11°C to 14°C.

Sunday

The national meteorological service said the outlook for Sunday (October 1) will include both “a mix of bright or sunny spells” but also scattered showers.

According to Met Éireann these showers will most likely be centred in the west and northwest during the afternoon and most areas will become “dry by evening”.

Highest temperatures are likely to be between 15°C. to 19°C. but this will be accompanied by a light to moderate southwesterly wind.

Sunday night will also be mainly dry with the prospect of some showers near Atlantic coasts. There will also be spells of rain and drizzle in southern coastal areas later in the night. Meanwhile lowest temperatures could be in the region of between 8°C. to 12°C.

Farming weather outlook

Most soils are saturated at the moment, with poorly drained soils waterlogged.

The national meteorological service said there will be “little change over the coming week” and further spells of rain could push moderately drained soils to deteriorate to waterlogged at times.

It expects that although there may be some opportunities for spraying these will become limited over the coming week as will periods of drying.