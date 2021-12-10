The weekend weather forecast indicates that it will be a mixed front with a good amount of cloud and showers and strong breezes in places.

Today (Friday, December 10) will be a cold, bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail.

The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country and Ulster, according to Met Éireann.

The showers will become confined mainly to Ulster this evening with highest temperatures of 5° to 8°C with moderate to fresh, gusty west to northwest winds.

Tonight will start off cold with lowest temperatures of 0° to 3° and some frost for a time in parts of Leinster and Ulster.

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle will move eastwards across the country overnight with southerly winds freshening and temperatures increasing.

Weekend weather forecast

Tomorrow, Saturday (December 11) will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times over the northern half of the country.

Drier, clearer weather is expected to follow from the northwest through the evening. It will be noticeably milder with highest temperatures of 10° to 13° with moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Early on Saturday night, rain and drizzle will become confined to southern coastal areas. There will be some clear spells over the northern half of the country.

Rain in the south will move northwards over Munster towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 4° to 8° with light westerly breezes backing southerly.

On Sunday morning, rain and drizzle will spread northwards. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy outbreaks of rain in most areas, heaviest in the west.

According to the national forecaster, it will be mild with afternoon temperatures of 11° to 13° along with fresh, gusty southerly winds, strong along the west coast.

Through the evening, rain will clear eastwards and Sunday night will become mainly dry and cold with lowest temperatures of 1° to 5°.

Outlook for next week

Monday is forecast to be mainly dry with the best of any sunny spells in Connacht and Ulster. It will be cloudier in Leinster and Munster.

There may be some rain or drizzle at times in eastern and southern parts. It will also turn cooler with afternoon temperatures of 7° to 11° with light and variable breezes.

On Tuesday, rain will spread eastwards across the country and will be heavy at times in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures on Tuesday will range from 11° to 13° with fresh, gusty southerly winds.



There will be further spells of rain at times on Wednesday and Thursday.