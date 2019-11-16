Tipp tractor run aims for ‘drive for 5’ of its own

Preparations are well underway for a rural tractor run in aid of several worthy local charities ahead of its “drive for five” next weekend.

The fifth annual Knock Tractor Run will host its “Drive for Five” circuit in Knock, near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, on Sunday, November 24.

Registration will get underway from 12:00pm, according to show-runners.

Organisers of the event are hoping to build on exceptional efforts over the past four years – to date, approximately €35,000 has been raised in funding for local charities from the previous runs.

In terms of fundraising, this year’s tractor run will be held to raise funds for the benefit of: North Tipperary Hospice (Roscrea Branch); Dean Maxwell Community Unit, Roscrea; and local community groups.

In a fun twist from recent years, hedge-cutter owners and operators are being called on to bring along their tractor/hedge-cutter combos to be in with a chance to win a set of flails to suit the winning machine.

Tractors of all shapes and sizes are welcome; registering a vehicle costs €20, while there will be light refreshments, a charity auction and music after the run itself, provided by well-known music act Rock on Paddy.

A “kids’ tractor run” will kick off before the main event to allow children to get in on the act too, weather permitting.

For those interested in taking part in the tractor run, or donate to the charities involved, further information is available on the ‘Knock Tractor Run’ Facebook page.