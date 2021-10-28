Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings have been extended and remain in place this morning (Thursday, October 18) until noon.

Met Éireann had said that the Status Orange rain warning for counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, which has been in place since Wednesday evening, could result in flooding in places.

Following recent heavy rain, there will be additional rainfall accumulations this morning, with flooding in places for counties under the Status Yellow – Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny and Cork.

Forecast following weather warnings

Late this afternoon, a spell of rain will move into the southwest, spreading across Munster during the evening and becoming heavy and possibly thundery in places.

Tonight, rain in Munster will move northeastwards across Leinster and later into east Ulster.

The rain will be heavy at times in Munster and Leinster and there will be a chance of thundery downpours leading to localised flooding. In Connacht and west Ulster, and later in Munster, there will be clear spells and scattered showers.

Any lingering rain in the east and northeast will clear into the Irish Sea on Friday morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will become frequent and heavy in the west by afternoon, merging into longer spells of rain as they track eastwards. It will be driest with the best of the sunshine across the eastern half of the country.

On Friday night, scattered showers will continue, tending to move northeastwards through the night. It will become chilly under largely clear skies, with temperatures falling to between 3° and 7°. Patches of mist and fog will develop too in a light southerly breeze.

