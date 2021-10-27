The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads this evening (Wednesday, October 27) and into tomorrow morning as Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain.

The Status Orange warning is in place for counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow and road users in affected areas are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The Status Yellow weather warnings are in place for counties Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry.

The RSA issued the following advice:

Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route; do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists:

Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt;

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths;

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

