A status-yellow weather warning has been issued for various parts of the country, commencing at 10pm this evening (Saturday, October 30) and ending at 10pm on Sunday, October 31.

It starts with a yellow rain warning this evening in Munster as well as counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo, with heavy rain and thunderstorms anticipated in those areas.

This rain warning will be in effect from 10pm until 2am (Sunday, October 31).

A second status-yellow rain warning has been given for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim.

Forecast from 1am-5am, Sunday, October 31, this will also bring heavy rain with a risk of thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann.

Wind warning

In counties Clare, Cork and Kerry, a status-yellow wind warning has been advised.

West to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up to 65km/hr with gusts of up to 100km/hr expected also, according to Met Éireann.

This warning is valid from 6am, Sunday, October 31 to 12pm, Sunday, October 31.

And from 12pm-10pm on Sunday, October 31, a second wind warning has been forecast for Clare and Galway.

Advertisement

On this occasion, northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up to 65km/hr with gusts up to 100km/hr.



Rainfall

Looking to the week ahead, Met Éireann forecasts a dry weather period overall as spells of rain become less frequent and conditions turn more showery.

Rainfall totals will be below average over the south, east and midlands.

However, a predominantly northerly airflow will become established next week and, as a result, showers will be most frequent in northern areas.

This will lead to higher-than-average rainfall totals in the north and northwest.

Temperatures

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler next week, as a fresher airmass will gradually move over the country through this weekend and into next week.

This will lead to temperatures that are one or two degrees below normal.

Daytime temperatures will, generally, fall back to the single figures with night time temperatures falling close to freezing at times.

With much cooler weather on the way for next week, soil temperatures will decrease.

Download Our Free App