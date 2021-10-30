There has been over 2.3 million calf registrations in 2021 to dairy and beef dams, based off the latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

This is 39,473 head ahead of 2020 figures, when 2,261,734 head had been registered up to the same period.

Calf registrations

Since the end of October 2016, total calf registrations have increased from 2,175,499 head to 2,301,207 head in 2021. That is an increase of 125,708 head over the six-year period.

Total calf registrations:

2021 – 2,301,207;

2020 – 2,261,734;

2019 – 2,216,718;

2018 – 2,207,087;

2017 – 2,205,051;

2016 – 2,175,499.

Dairy calves

In 2021 so far, over 1.5 million calves from dairy dams have been registered. The latest figures from ICBF show that 1,513,577 dairy-bred calves have been registered up until October 29, 2021.

Compared to 2020 figures this is 53,090 head ahead, while when compared to 2019 figures, it is 102,552 head ahead.

The dairy sector has seen a massive expansion in recent years and the calf registration figures from ICBF back that up.

Up until the end of October 2016, 1,297,868 calves had been registered from dairy dams, this has increased to 1,513,577 in 2021. That is an increase of 215,709 head.

Total dairy calf registrations:

2021 – 1,513,577;

2020 – 1,460,487;

2019 – 1,411,025;

2018 – 1,382,088;

2017 – 1,340,828;

2016 – 1,297,868.

Beef calves

Moving to beef calves born from beef dam (suckler cows), we can see that 787,630 calves have be registered in 2021 up until October 29.

This is actually a reduction compared to 2020 figures when 795,037 calves had been registered in the same period.

The suckler bred calves have seen a massive reduction in the numbers registered since 2016 when 877,631 head was registered this has fallen to 787,630 head.

This is a reduction of 90,001 head in the six-year period.

Total beef calf registrations: