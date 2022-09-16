The weather this weekend will stay mainly dry and settled this weekend and early next week.

This morning (Friday, September 16) will see a bright start for most, with scattered showers in the north. There will be variable cloud and sunny spells through the rest of today.

There is just the chance of a few light showers continuing through the afternoon and evening in Ulster. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° in a moderate northerly breeze.

Tonight will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° with mist and fog patches forming under very light variable or northwest breezes.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday, September 17), mist and fog patches will gradually clear to give a largely dry day with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. Cloud will thicken from the north and will bring patchy rain or drizzle to northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8°.

Sunday (September 18) will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south. Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° with light variable or northwest breezes.

Sunday night will be mostly dry and cloudy with milder overnight lows of 8° to 12°, that bit cooler where clear spells develop.

It looks like Monday (September 19) will continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 14° to 17°. Temperatures overnight will drop to about 11° to 13°.

Tuesday (September 20) will likely bring some patchy rain or drizzle approaching from the Atlantic, spreading eastwards through the day.

Current indications suggest that, from midweek onwards, the weather will see be further bands of rain and showers, with dry spells in between.