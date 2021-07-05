There is a mixed outlook in terms of the weather forecast for most areas of the country over the next few days.

Today (Monday, July 5) will be mostly cloudy over the northern half of Ulster with outbreaks of showery rain.

According to Met Éireann it will be a brighter day elsewhere, with sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent this afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 13° in north Ulster to 19° in Leinster with mostly light southwest breezes.

Drying conditions will be mostly poor in the early part of the week, and while it will gradually improve towards the weekend, stubborn cloud cover may limit drying.

Monday night weather forecast

Tonight, showers will gradually die out in most areas and some clear spells will develop.

However, rain in the northwest will extend to much of the western half of the country overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° with light west to northwest breezes.

Tuesday outlook

On Tuesday morning, showery rain over the western half of the country will extend to all areas.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will be mostly cloudy with rain or showers in most areas.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showery rain mainly affecting the southern half of the country, according to the national forecaster.

There will be some drier periods further north. Lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° with light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Rest of the week

On Wednesday, there will be a fair amount of cloud and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the morning and some showers in the afternoon and evening.

There will be some sunny intervals also, especially in the west later in the day.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will range from 15° to 20°, coolest along the west coast and warmest in the east with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures 12° to 14°.

Thursday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells but a few showers may develop in Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 16° to 20°.

Thursday night will be mainly dry, but rain will develop in the west overnight with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14°.



Friday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west moving eastwards.

Rainfall amounts will be quite small and there will be some brighter intervals also. Highest temperatures of 17° to 20° with light variable breezes.