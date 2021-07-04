A yellow thunderstorm warning is still in place (Sunday, July 3) for a number of counties, according to Met Éireann.

Currently, these counties include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath, where there is also a risk of spot flooding.

This warning remains until 8:00p.m this evening.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 11.59p.m tonight, according to the UK Met Office.

The following counties will be impacted by heavy showers that could lead to flooding and disruption: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Meanwhile, weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight are occurring across much of Ireland today, continuing in Leinster, north Connacht and Ulster on Monday.

These blight conditions will occur in the northwest and north midlands on Tuesday through to Thursday. There may be some limited opportunities to spray on Monday.

Drying conditions will be mostly poor in the week ahead. As low pressure begins to dominate, there will be a mix of heavy showers or longer spells of rain through much of the period leaving very limited drying conditions.

Relative humidity has also begun to increase and it will be more humid overall this week.

Soil moisture deficits are high for all soil types in most parts of the country, generally ranging between 40-60mm, but slightly less in the northwest with deficits of 20-30mm. The unsettled weather over the coming week will add some moisture to the soils, reducing deficits to between 20-40mm widely.

Some poorly drained soils in the northwest will fall to about 10mm. Due to the showery nature of the precipitation values will vary locally.

Source: Met Eireann