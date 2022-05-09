The weather this week will be characterised by generally cloudy conditions in most parts, with a mix of light rain and dry spells.

It will be breezy today (Monday, May 9), with rain spreading eastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy at times, and lingering in the southeast until evening.

The rain will be followed by a band of showers and some will be heavy, especially in northern areas. There will be some late-evening sunny spells in the west and northwest once the showers clear.

Today will be a blustery one, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing strong at times. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17°.

Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear early tonight and everywhere else will see clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy. South to southwest winds will generally be light to moderate, but will increase fresh at times in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 11°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 10) will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heavy at times. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 16°, mildest in the southeast, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

It will continue breezy early on Tuesday night, with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the northwest. Overnight, winds will ease and showers will become isolated. However, cloud will increase in the south and rain will move into southern coastal areas.

Lowest temperatures tomorrow night will be 7° to 11° with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds easing light to moderate by morning.

Any rain in the south and southeast will clear on Wednesday morning (May 11), and otherwise there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be 11° to 16°, mildest in the southeast, in a mostly moderate west to northwest breeze.

There will be clear spells and isolated showers early on Wednesday night, but it will become cloudier overnight with patchy light rain in coastal parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures overnight on Wednesday will be 5° to 9° with light west to southwest winds.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday (May 12), with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and north, but largely dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

On Thursday night, it will continue mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest, but otherwise dry. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Little change in the weather is expected on Friday (May 13), with a good deal of dry but rather cloudy weather, and showers in the west and northwest. It will be slightly milder, with highs of 13° to 18°, mildest in the southeast.