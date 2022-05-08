Aberdeen Angus bulls were in high demand at Leo McEnroes Lisduff Angus bull sale which took place on his farm near Maghera, Co. Cavan, on Saturday, May 30.

The top price of €5,000 was secured twice on the day for Lot 3, Lisduff Larry W820 and Lot 31, Lisduff Eddard X891.

Eddard was a February 2021-born bull sired by Liss Minter S590 and Lisduff Emily T527 being the bulls dam.

Sample prices of Angus bulls from the sale: Lot 1: Lisduff Red Trump sold for €4,900

Lot 8: Lisduff Leonardo Two sold for €4,000

Lot 23: Lisduff Do-Do sold for €4,000

Lot 24: Lisduff Dallas sold for €3,800

Lot 37: Tempall Dubh Red Major sold for €3,400

Lot 10: Lisduff Dec

Lisduff Larry was a July 2020-born bull sired by Mogeely Josh and off a Lisduff Lynn dam.

The sale featured 40 bulls, 10 of which were red Angus. The bulls ranged from 22-months of age back to 12 months. The sale was run in conjunction with Ballyjamesduff Mart and online bidding was available through MartEye.

Customers from across Ireland, north and south secured bulls at the sale with the Lisduff prefix finding its way into herds across the country from Galway to Cork and right into Northern Ireland.

The sale average was €3,900 for the bulls that were sold and four of the bulls on offer were bought by pedigree Angus breeders. Auctioneer George Candler pictured with Leo McEnroe and John Tevlin, Ballyjamesduff Mart manager

Making €4,000 was Lot 8, Lisduff Leonardo. This July 2020-born bull was sired by Mogeely Josh and its dam was Lisduff Lynn.

Semen from the well-known Angus bull Oaklea Red Glacier was for sale on the day also and attracted huge demand from breeders nationwide.

At the Lisduff Angus bull sale, a fundraiser for Virginia Cancer Fund took place and when all donations were counted, over €1,600 was raised for the worthy cause.

Following the sale, the McEnroe’s expressed their thanks to Ballyjamesduff Cooperative Livestock Mart Ltd. for “their continued working relationship” and to photographer Tricia Kennedy for “all the wonderful photos”.

A special word of thanks was mentioned to PJ Smith his help in preparing and presenting the bulls.