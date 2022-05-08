Delvin Mart in Co. Westmeath saw its first sale of sheep on Thursday (May 5) since the end of 2020.

The mart’s manager, Thomas Potterton, was delighted to welcome back old and new customers to the sale on Thursday, which saw in excess of 300 head on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Thomas said: “It was great to have our sheep sales back up and running again.

“It was a pleasure seeing and welcoming old customers and new customers, with sheep being sold in the pens, like the good old days.

“Looking at the trade, spring lambs and ewes with lambs at foot were the pick of the bunch.”

Lambs weighing 40-45kg traded from a base of €114/head, up to €162/head for eight lambs weighing 42kg according to Potterton.

“46-50kg lambs made from €140/head up to €169/head for 11 lambs weighing 46kg, with 50kg plus lambs making up to €170/head,” he added.

“Ewes with lambs at foot then were a good trade and sought after with prices ranging from €260/unit up to €305/unit.

“The top price of €305/unit was for three ewes with four lambs at foot, with another lot following closely behind consisting of six ewes with 12 lambs at foot that sold for €300/unit.

“We had very few hoggets on the day, and the cull ewes on offer traded from €110/head up to €150/head for two at 82kg.

“It was virtually a full clearance of sheep with a good steady trade overall; it’s great to have the sheep sales back up and running and Thursday was a great start,” Thomas concluded.