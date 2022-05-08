Tributes have been paid from both the agricultural and political spheres to former Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president and MEP Alan Gillis, who has died.

According to a notice on RIP.ie, Gillis passed away peacefully on Friday (May 6) in the care of Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas, Co. Kildare.

He was predeceased by his wife Irene and son Stephen, and will be mourned by children Nigel, Hazel, Barry and Anna; sons- and daughters-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchild; and his extended family.

Gillis was president of the IFA from 1990 to 1994. After his tenure at the head of the farm organisation, he successfully stood for election to the European Parliament, representing the old Leinster constituency as a member of Fine Gael.

Reacting to his passing, current IFA president Tim Cullinan said over the weekend that Gillis was a “passionate and progressive voice for Irish farming”.

“Alan Gillis’ approach was underpinned by decency and a commitment to represent fellow farmers at the highest level. He was a determined leader for farmers during a period of significant change in the sector,” Cullinan noted.

He added: “The impact of trade deals…posed a serious threat to Irish agriculture and Alan Gillis led a strong campaign to safeguard farm incomes.”

Cullinan said that Gillis represented farmers at a number of levels, including as chairperson of Leinster Milk Producers, which later became Fresh Milk Producers (FMP).

Advertisement

Cullinan extended his sympathies to the Gillis family on behalf of the IFA.

Gillis was remembered yesterday (Saturday, May 7) at the first meeting of Fine Gael’s new National Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum, which took place after the party’s Special Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development in Tullamore.

A moment’s silence in his memory was held at that meeting.

As a member of Fine Gael, Gillis’ passing attracted comments of condolence from party leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said at the conference yesterday: “It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Alan Gillis. He was a real gentleman and liked by all who met him.

“A dedicated public representative, Gillis was elected as an MEP for Fine Gael in the Leinster Constituency in 1994. While there, he served on the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, putting Irish rural communities at the heart of Europe,” the Tánaiste noted.

He expressed his condolences to the Gillis family.

The funeral of Alan Gillis will take place tomorrow (Monday, May 9) in St. Mary’s Church, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow at 11:00a.m, followed by interment in St. John Baptist Churchyard, Stratford-on-Slaney.