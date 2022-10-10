The weather is set to be changeable in the week ahead, especially in later days in which it will turn more unsettled.

This morning (Monday, October 10) will see a cold start with plenty of sunshine. There will be scattered showers in the north and dry elsewhere.

The afternoon will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 15° with moderate westerly winds, winds light in the south.

It will be mainly dry tonight with some clear spells, turning cloudy in many parts. It will also be rather calm with breezes easing to a light southwesterly wind, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 7°, possibly dipping lower locally in the south.

It will be quite cloudy tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11) with spots of drizzle. Many areas will be dry for much of the day with some bright spells. However, by evening, outbreaks of rain will develop in Connacht and western parts of Ulster and Munster.

The weather will turn breezier throughout the day with moderate southwest winds increasing fresh to strong on western coasts. Highest temperatures will be of 12° to 14°.

Tuesday night will be breezy and overcast with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be strong for a time in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 10°.

Wednesday (October 12) will see a dull start with scattered outbreaks of rain, clearing eastwards through the late morning. There may be a shower or two in the afternoon but many places will be dry and bright for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of are expected to be 13° to 15° with light westerly breezes.

Wednesday night will be dry and mostly clear with light southerly winds. It may turn cloudier overnight with a chance of rain developing in the south by morning. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6°.

Although Met Éireann says there is some uncertainty in the weather forecast after Wednesday, the national forecaster says that Thursday (October 13) is likely to turn cloudy after a dry start, with rain developing, potentially heavy.

The timing of the rainfall is uncertain. It will become breezier in a strengthening southerly airflow. Highest temperatures are likely to be around 13° to 15°. Winds will veer westerly as rain clears to showers later.

It is expected to be very breezy on Friday (October 14) with widespread showers, and possibly longer spells of rain in parts. It will be potentially windy, with strong winds possible in the north. It will also feel cold in highest temperatures of 11° to 14°.