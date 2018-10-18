‘We have to defend the fact that Irish beef production is already carbon friendly’

We have got to defend the fact that beef production in Ireland is already very carbon friendly, according to the president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Patrick Kent.

We sequest way more carbon than we emit, he added.

Kent outlined that it has been said at a recent beef sustainability conference that a lot of the figures are “questionable”.

Unfortunately, we have not been defending the beef sector against the very large fossil fuel industry.

“Industries such as the fuel and car industries do not sequest carbon, yet they point the finger at the beef industry for emissions.

“Grasslands in Ireland actually sequest more carbon than conifer plantations. This is not being highlighted and we have not been defended adequately by Government bodies.”

Kent believes that the agricultural industry deserves recognition for its sequestration of carbon and farmers should be getting paid for doing it; as he said, it is traded on the international markets.

ICSA protest

Kent made comments as he spoke to AgriLand at a beef price protest outside a Dawn Meats plant in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, on Monday, October 15.

Organised by the ICSA, a number of farmers gathered to block the gates of the plant over the current state of the beef price.

This was the second protest of this nature organised by the ICSA in recent weeks. Earlier this month, frustrated farmers brought ABP’s plant in Clones, Co. Monaghan, to a standstill.

The protest officially began at 8:00am and lorry vehicles hauling livestock to the factory were refused entry when they arrived. It is estimated that around 25 vehicles in total were held up due to the protest.