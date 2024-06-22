Ever wondered what it takes to herd goats on Howth Head? As new goat herders and herder apprentices are sought for the grazing project, Agriland visited the Old Irish Goats and their herder, Melissa Jeuken.

Since 2021, Jeuken has been herding the goats as part of the grazing project to reduce gorse, graze fire breaks, control invasive species, manage heritage sites, and to restore and foster more structurally diverse habitats.

Due to growing demand for conservation grazing projects, the Old Irish Goat Society is now looking to add to its team for projects on Howth Head and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, and prospective projects around the country.

“We at the Old Irish Goat Society are here to promote and protect our native breed and the most sustainable and long-term vision way of doing that is to give them a job and a utility,” the society’s head herder said.

Speaking to Agriland, Jeuken said Old Irish Goats are hardy and resiliant, which makes them ideal candidates for conservation grazing as they can manage very difficult terrains and areas where man and machine should not go.

Goats on Howth Head

Herding over 100 Old Irish Goats on Howth Head, Jeuken said the goats have a great taste for gorse, prickly plants, and even noxious weeds, ragwort, thistles, and nettles. “They can manage an awful lot,” she said.

There is a risk of fire in areas where biomass has accumulated over a long period of time. Goats are the “perfect browsers” for those difficult terrains as they will open up a space and create an access route, Jeuken added.

These areas are often poor marginal land which is not suitable for larger livestock or difficult to access. As a first line of defence, the goats deal with the scrub and open it up, eventually creating pastural fire breaks, she said.

Observation skills are vital for any potential goat herder. It is about understanding the herd and the landscape – “they are a flighty animal, they are a little bit inquisitive and curious so they will put you to the test,” Jeuken said.

Herders with experience who would like the opportunity to work for the Old Irish Goat Society on this and other projects are encouraged to apply before the deadline on Friday, June 28.

More details on the role, detailed qualification criteria and how to apply can be found on the Old Irish Goat website under the ‘jobs’ section. Applications are welcome from local and international applicants.