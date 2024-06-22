The wide diversity in Irish farming systems and approaches to farming with nature in mind are represented by Farming for Nature’s farm walks, according to network and engagement officer at Farming for Nature, Sarah Coonan.

Coonan was speaking in advance of two upcoming Farming for Nature walks which will be hosted by Westmeath farmers, James Ham from Moyvore, and Kate Egan, Ballymore.

The focus of the two Farming for Nature ambassadors will be on biodiversity and climate resistance.

The network, founded in 2018, seeks to acknowledge and support farmers who farm, or wish to farm, in a way that will improve the natural health of the countryside.

Farming for nature

James will host his farm walk ‘Rejuvenating old hedgerows and encouraging biodiversity with continuous cover forestry on a suckler enterprise’ on Sunday, June 30. James farms alongside his family in Moyvore.

Their 52ha farm is 50% under woodland/forestry and the other 50% is mature multispecies pasture including approximately 4ha of spring barley which is used for feed and straw.

Ham has worked hard at greatly reducing the number of chemical inputs on the farm over the years.

There is over 4,000m of hedgerow on the farm, equivalent to approximately 1.5ha of linear woodland, which is left mostly left untrimmed.

Regular hedge maintenance is by traditional hedge laying. These thick and mature hedges provide not only a crucial habitat for birds and insects, but also shelter for the livestock.

The continuous cover forestry system contains a wide range of hardwood and softwood trees.

Tree species include: hawthorn, blackthorn; spindle; crab apple; oak; elm; holly; sycamore; alder; beech; birch; Norway Spruce; Douglas fir; larch and Scots pine.

Ham said: “The afforested half of the farm, despite being relatively young, has greatly improved the amount of wildlife on the farm.

“Pine martin are now present, and the jays are obviously doing their job, as we see little oak and hazel seedlings all over the site.”

Egan will host her farm walk ‘Accelerating biodiversity and building climate resistance on a smallholding’ on Sunday, July 7.

She has been a Farming for Nature ambassador since 2019. She runs a 9ac chemical-free farm ‘An Ghrian Glas’ in Ballymore, which is dedicated to biodiversity and permaculture. Kate Egan from Ballymore will host her Farming for Nature walk on July 7

What was once a market garden providing fresh, local vegetables to restaurants and shops in the midlands has transformed into a vibrant community growing project.

In November 2023, Egan launched the ‘Grow Together’ initiative and invited people to go and grow with her for a year.

“Starting out to grow food is no easy feat. There are so many different aspects to learn. Growing as a group together provides community, shared responsibility for the garden and shared knowledge. It’s also a lot of fun,” she said.

Kate will showcase her garden, food forest and orchard on her Farming for Nature walk where participants will learn how she is regenerating the soil and growing food.

Coonan said that Irish farmers want to do the best for the land and for future generations: “These walks provide a wonderful roadmap for how to do just that on that any farm.

“There’s one thing that’s clear and that’s that there is no one way to farm for nature.

“Our ambassador farm walks represent the wide diversity in Irish farming systems and approaches to farming with nature in mind.”

Participation in the Farming for Nature ambassador walks cost €10. Booking can be done on the Farming for Nature website.

Farming for Nature receives funding support from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).