Wilsons Auctions have a series of three auctions lined up which will offer a selection of tractors, machinery, tyres, locomotives, agricultural equipment, and more surplus assets on behalf of Bord na Móna.

The first auction will go live at 10am on Tuesday 25th June in a timed online format. This sale will give registered bidders an opportunity to purchase five rather unique and iconic narrow gauge locomotives in individual lots.

Timing out from auction on Tuesday 2nd July, the 12 tonne diesel powered, 2 axle locomotives are located in Ballykillen, County Offaly, Ireland. The Locomotives were fully refurbished in 2017 where they had new engines fitted.

A second timed online auction will offer bidders a catalogue listing full of surplus equipment allocated from Bord Na Móna’s Derrygrenagh site. Bidding for this auction will open at 1pm on Saturday 29th June

Wilsons tractor sale

Of most interest to farmers will be a physical sale of over 150 lots which Wilsons have called the Bord na Móna Tractor, Machinery & Tyre Auction.

This will take place on Saturday 29th June at 10am. The catalogue is set to feature 30 tractors, Hitachi Excavators, CAT Dozer, Super Haku Trailers plus a large selection of digging buckets and dual tyres.

Models from all the major manufacturers will be on offer and it will present an good opportunity for those looking to buy a well maintained used machine.

All items for this auction are located at Bord na Móna, Derrygreenagh, Rochfortbridge, Co. Offaly, N91 YX30, Ireland.

This physical auction will take place at Wilsons Auctions Dublin with registered bidders benefiting from in-person bidding plus live online bidding.

Viewings will be strictly by appointment only for all three auctions, running across multiple days starting Tuesday 25th June to Thursday 27th June from 9am to 4pm. To book a viewing appointment please contact Wilsons Auctions Dublin on +353 (0)1 464 2800 to arrange your time slot.