The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued €13.1 million in outstanding scheme payments to farmers over the past fortnight.

The majority of the payments, just over €11 million, were made under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

The data published today (Friday, June 21) show that 120,378 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €843 million.

This figure includes 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) with €37.2 million and 2023 National Reserve (€4.6 million).

This week, the department confirmed a supplementary payment run totalling €9 million under the 2023 CRISS and the CISYF.

DAFM

The data shows that €1.5 million has been paid out under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3), while over €196,000 has been issued to farmers under the previous scheme (TAMS 2).

€223,000 was paid out under the 2023 Eco-Scheme, meaning that 120,715 farmers have now received a total of €310 million under the scheme.

The department also paid out €86,064 to participants in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), along with €88,000 to those in the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

€8,237 was issued in outstanding payments for the Protein Aid Scheme 2023 and €8,758 for the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS).

Schemes

Meanwhile, the department has confirmed that it received 617 late applications for this year’s BISS and other area-based schemes following the May 15 deadline.

The department accepted late applications until June 9, however a 1% per day penalty will be applied in these instances.

Over 124,000 BISS and other area-based schemes were submitted for 2024 ahead of the deadline this year.

Farmers were able to make a changes to their scheme applications through the department’s online system until May 31, without any penalty.

“The department received a total of 5,657 late amendments submitted between May 16-31, made on behalf of 5,121 unique herds,” a DAFM spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.